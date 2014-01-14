Creative Labour Regulation

Drawing on contributions by leading experts from the Regulating for Decent Work network, this volume offers new ideas for research and policy on effective labor regulation. The book identifies three central challenges to contemporary labor regulation: intensifying labor market fragmentation, complex interactions between labor market institutions, and obstacles to effective enforcement.

The book includes chapters on advanced economies (Europe and the United States) and the developing world (Argentina, Cambodia, South Africa, and Vietnam). Topics include the regulation of precarious and informal work; the role of minimum wage regulation in industrialized and low-income countries; the promise and limitations of hybrid public–private enforcement mechanisms—including the ILO/International Finance Corporation’s Better Work Programme; and the involvement of labor inspectorates and civil society organizations in implementing labor standards.