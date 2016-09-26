Concealed Chains

This groundbreaking book exposes the hidden world of Chinese irregular migrants in France, Italy, and the UK. Chinese workers migrating to Europe pay huge sums of money to intermediaries, often leaving them trapped in debt before they even begin their journey. Exposed to various risks during their migratory process, they can arrive in the destination country vulnerable to extreme exploitation and sometimes even forced labor.

The book seeks to understand the links that connect vulnerable Chinese workers to European labor markets and a complex international production chain. Presenting detailed case studies, a clear explanation of the relevant international and national legal frameworks, and an overview of the migration mechanism between China and Europe, this book makes an important contribution to understanding how to break these patterns of labor exploitation.