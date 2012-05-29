Compendium of Maritime Labour Instruments

Sometimes called a “bill of rights” for seafarers, the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 sets out rights to decent working conditions and helps to establish conditions for fair competition for ship owners. It was designed as a global legal instrument that will become the fourth pillar of the international regulatory regime for quality shipping, complementing the key conventions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The convention contains a comprehensive set of global standards, consolidating almost all the existing maritime labor conventions and recommendations that have been adopted since 1920 in a single new instrument with a new format and requirements that reflect modern conditions in the industry.

This essential new reference source presents the full text of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, along with a collection of related standards, including the Seafarers’ Identity Documents Convention (Revised), 2003 (No. 185); the Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188) and its accompanying recommendation; as well as the ILO’s fundamental conventions and the Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and its follow-up.