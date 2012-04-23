Climate Change and Labour: The Need for a “Just Transition”

This issue focuses on climate change and its impacts on employment and labor markets, as well as on the role for the labor movement in addressing those challenges. It looks at the possible employment impacts in specific sectors and considers the need for “green” industrial policies. The articles feature country-based studies on the impact of climate change as well as views on adaptation and mitigation strategies, linkages with workers’ rights, and the participation of trade unions. The journal’s final article examines the role of labor standards in a fair and sustainable transition to a low-carbon economy.