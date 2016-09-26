Chile and the Inter-American Human Rights System

This edited volume brings together both established and emerging human rights scholars and practitioners to discuss the central challenges in the areas of LGBT rights, torture and indigenous rights in the Americas. The theoretical and empirical contributions in this edited book are based on the most recent cases decided by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights against the Chilean state, namely; (a) Case of Atala Riffo and daughters v. Chile, (b) Case of García Lucero et al. v. Chile, and (c) Case of Norín Catrimán et al. (Leaders, members and activist of the Mapuche Indigenous People) v. Chile. Using different methodological approaches such as case studies, legal analysis and cross-national approaches, the authors go beyond the description of these three cases and reflect on the importance of the IAHRS, its increasing developments and the improvement that it has had in the region.