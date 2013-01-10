Children in Hazardous Work

This book provides an overview of the current state of knowledge on hazardous child labor, relating the negative and the positive, the problems, and the solutions. The first section samples research on what is known about how children are uniquely affected by workplace hazards and in what settings children are working in hazardous conditions.

The second part of the book presents good practices that demonstrate different ways in which hazardous work can be reduced. It explores what can happen when leadership is taken by government, workers, employers, and the community. It also demonstrates that no one party can achieve the result on its own; ultimately, others must support, assist, and do their part. The examples selected here are practical ones that show promise for scaling up nationally and globally.