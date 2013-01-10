Children at Work

This second edition of this useful and informative book provides an approach to the protection of children through the development of a programme on occupational safety and health specifically addressed to working children. It illustrates how this can be done within a framework of a national policy aimed at the elimination of child labour. This new edition takes account of the provisions of the ILO’s Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, 1999 (No. 182), covering work that is likely to harm the health, safety and morals of children, and presents updated information on health and safety risks, and current studies, including examples of successful responses. As with the previous edition, it also includes procedures to identify hazardous working conditions, and offers advice on developing improved methods and instruments to assess and protect the health of working children. It supplies basic information and guidance for the general reader, as well as valuable reference material for physicians and others on possible child-related occupational diseases. ILO books are available through Brookings only in North America.