Central Bank Digital Currency and Fintech in Asia

This book provides a thorough introduction and historical overview of the principles and practices of digital currency and fintech in Asia. It covers the theory of central bank digital currency and examines regulatory aspects, economic digitalization, financial inclusion, and the role of SMEs. Selected case studies offer in-depth insights into recent fintech developments in major economies, including Australia; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; the People’s Republic of China; the Republic of Korea; and Thailand. The book also makes a valuable supplement for introductory courses on finance, governance, and economics, as it appeals to a broad range of readers, including university students, academics, finance practitioners, and policy makers.