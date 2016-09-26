Building Decent Societies

The downturn of the global economy has made the scope of poverty and unemployment worse across the world. This book makes the case for developing a comprehensive social security system in all countries to eliminate desperate conditions of poverty, to reverse growing inequality, and to sustain economic growth.

The establishment of universal social security systems has been one of the cornerstones of OECD countries’ successful economic and social development. Because the two are inextricably intertwined across countries, new international strategies are required to design appropriate social security policies that would help reduce poverty and contribute to development.