Beyond the Scoreboard

This comprehensive volume examines how youth leadership and skills development can be fostered through sports today. It focuses on sports’ vital role in the social development and employability of young people. The authors consider what sport means for social and economic development and how it can be an innovative method of drawing attention to issues such as HIV/AIDS prevention and the reduction of violence and poverty. The need for ethically grounded sports management and physical education in schools is also highlighted. The many challenges confronting the sector are examined as well, such as women’s empowerment in sport, the social insertion of athletes with a disability, and the ensuring of a safe environment. The book identifies what opportunities are available for employment at the local, regional, and global levels. Case studies and examples from Europe, the United States, East Africa, Latin America, and Asia are presented, revealing how the sports sector often acts as a link between local and global markets.