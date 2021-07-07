Why secret video recordings are damaging for democracy

Progressives recently were thrilled when a secretly recorded video showed a lobbyist for ExxonMobil, the nation’s largest oil and gas company, admitting the firm was not very serious about climate change. The recording by the environmental group Greenpeace U.K. used a surreptitious Zoom call to deceive the Exxon lobbyist into making unfavorable statements about his company’s commitment to stemming climate change.

Pretending to be a job recruiter, the Greenpeace activist recorded an interview with the firm’s government affairs director, during which the activist got the director to admit Exxon was not seriously committed to fighting climate change, that Biden’s plan to reduce greenhouse gases was “insane,” and that behind-the-scenes the business secretly was fighting policies designed to mitigate climate change. The admissions forced Exxon CEO Darren Woods publicly to disavow the lobbyist’s words and claim they were “entirely inconsistent with our commitment to the environment.”

Liberals aren’t the only ones deploying secret videos to ensnare opponents. Conservative groups have also weaponized such dirty tricks. Whoever the culprit, using secret video recordings to embarrass opponents is undermining the health of our already ailing American democracy. Doing so sets a bad precedent for surreptitious activity and erodes trust in civic life.

Conservatives play the game too

The Project Veritas operation run by James O’Keefe has for years conducted clandestine interviews with news reporters to find biases and trap them into making inflammatory statements. It was a way to skunk up the news media and delegitimize their coverage.

One such effort ensnared ABC News correspondent David Wright, who, not realizing he secretly was being recorded, made negative comments about President Trump and his own employer the Walt Disney Company. “I don’t think we’re terribly interested in voters,” he noted. “Commercial imperative is incompatible with news.” Continuing, he described himself as a socialist and admitted “now you can’t watch ‘Good Morning America’ without there being a Disney princess or a Marvel Avenger appearing. It’s all self-promotional.” Moving onto Trump, he conceded reporters “don’t give him credit for what things he does do.” In light of the embarrassing nature of these comments, ABC News suspended Wright and removed him from its political coverage, even though he was a victim of the scam.

In 2021, it was revealed this was not an isolated incident but part of a coordinated campaign to entrap and eliminate key opponents. When Trump’s national security advisor H.R. McMaster was becoming critical of his boss’ foreign policies, Project Veritas paid female undercover spies to go to a D.C. restaurant McMaster frequented, engage him in conversation, and surreptitiously tape him making disparaging comments about Trump so that the advisor could be fired. The group also targeted FBI agents, deep-state bureaucrats, and other known enemies of the president. It raised millions to finance the operation and train operatives on how secretly to approach and entrap targeted individuals.

O’Keefe created additional mischief when he surreptitiously called into the daily CNN editorial meetings, where reporters and executives discuss what they planned to cover that day. Relying on this ill-gained information, he published accounts of what the network was doing and argued there were deliberate efforts to harm Trump through negative coverage. There were clips of reporters citing private conversations with Joe Biden staffers urging them to aid the Democrat and not to give Trump too much attention after the election. In another conversation, CNN President Jeff Zucker described Trump in a critical manner. “This is a president who knows he’s losing, who knows he’s in trouble, is sick, maybe is on the aftereffects of steroids or not. I don’t know, but he is acting erratically and desperately, and we need to not normalize that,” he advised his team of reporters.

Secret videos further polarize our politics

In a polarized system, the deployment of clandestine tactics by organized interests is a warning about our widespread political dysfunction and growing undemocratic ways. Sting operations of the sort described above represent an indication of illiberalism, a willingness to do whatever it takes to attack opponents, and evidence of how our civic trust has frayed dramatically.

Right now, polarization is very high and each part of society fights passionately over conflicting values, problem definitions, policy priorities, and the future of the country. No one trusts others, and there is a combativeness to civil discourse that inflames personal feelings and makes it difficult to solve important problems.

Entrapping political opponents and taking out enemies means there are no limits to political conflict. It is “winner-take-all” politics, cut-throat competition, and anything goes. Having a “no-holds-barred” political climate is dangerous for everyone because anytime you record a video call, you may be facing a secret adversary who plans to use the interview to get rid of you. Left unchecked, sting operations will fuel paranoia and mistrust, and be unhealthy for the body politic.

What can be done?

It is not likely the United States will outlaw sting attacks on the opposition. Although it is unfair and invasive of individual privacy, engaging in these types of activities is not illegal and thus cannot be eliminated by legal means.

Instead, this type of action falls within the category of respect for civic norms. It represents an example of things that people can, but should not, do. The same is true for secret video recordings of opponents. The fact we can do them does not mean every group should adopt this tactic. If large numbers of organizations embrace sting attacks, our social fabric and sense of community will fade, and our country will be worse off for the practice.